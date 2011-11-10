Fiona: Unbroken

Almost two decades have elapsed since Fiona Flanagan’s last album, Squeeze, during which time she remarried (having once been spliced to producer Beau Hill) and settled into domestic parental bliss.

In truth few foresaw this comeback, or indeed the quality of the now 50-year-old singer’s fifth solo record, written with assistance from Holly Knight, Marc Tanner, Tommy Denander and House Of Lords vocalist James Christian (who also delivers a crisp, sparkling production here).

Given its overall excellence, a cover of Pat Benatar’s Shadows Of The Night seems almost gratuitous, but Fiona’s voice remains strong and sultry, deployed to maximum effect on Loved Along The Way, I’ve Released You and the strident Badge Of Love.

No stranger to a good old duet, having shared a mic with Kip Winger on Everything You Do (You’re Sexing Me) in 1989, now Fiona lets rip alongside Robin Beck during This Heart. Go on, treat yourself.