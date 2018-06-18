Suffrage 1. Wild Thing

2. Get Inside

3. Dead Bop

4. Terror

5. 0fuxx

6. My Love

7. Party Void

8. Locked

9. Creeps On The Street

10. #Gtfo

11. Punishers On Deck

12. Parasite Lost

13. Abuse Of Registry

Less than a second into the opening demolition of Wild Thing, it’s obvious that Fucked And Bound have fully harnessed the destructive power of hardcore punk rock. Nearly always fast and never less than furious, this Seattle quartet could easily have been beamed here from the mid-80s, albeit only if they picked up a few 90s powerviolence CDs along the way. At times, they hit such ridiculous, breakneck tempos that this threatens to morph into a crossover thrash album, but the rough edges and constant shower of spit and broken teeth ensure that the hardcore punk fader is permanently wedged into the red. When they do play slow, on closer Abuse Of Registry, the intensity remains the same. Precisely as belligerent, snotty and exhilarating as this kind of music is supposed to be, Suffrage may make you want to drive a fast car into a brick wall. But don’t.