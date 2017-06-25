Execration - Return To The Void album review

After Diskord and Obliteration, meet Norway latest death metal mavericks. Using Cadaver’s… In Pains as a reference point just because both bands are from Oslo and based in a country dominated by black metal may seem simplistic, but even if the two releases are separated by a quarter of a century, there are still some similarities – not least how, despite deciding upon expanding their musical horizons to more progressive pastures, at their core they’re still loyal to their early sound. Unlike their elders, however, Execration’s evolution has been spread over three albums, meaning that while Return To The Void – their first for Metal Blade – is their most far out yet, it’s also their most condensed work despite its stern production values. That weird coexistence is actually a red thread throughout the whole record, a track like Cephalic Transmission starting off with dissonant yet super catchy guitar lines à la Gojira before one of their two vocalists pukes all over it like a less whiskey-fuelled Chris Reifert. It doesn’t make them the most accessible band, but you can’t deny their creative idiosyncrasy.