Europe: Secret Society

Melodic rock fans salivated en masse when the Europe line-up that recorded The Final Countdown ended their sabbatical in 2003. And yet Joey Tempest and company challenged just about everyone’s expectations with the classy modern rock of 2004’s Start From The Dark.

Although Europe’s belief in the record was unwavering, response from cash registers was much less enthusiastic._ Secret Society_, the Swedish four-piece’s seventh album, picks up defiantly and bravely where they left off, its focus remaining on punchy tunes and John Norum’s nimble yet slamming, forceful guitar licks.

For all its quality, Star From The Dark contained some fillers. Oddly, Secret Society lacks its predecessor’s peaks but is probably more consistent and rewarding.