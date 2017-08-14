Eskimo Callboy - The Scene album review

Need to deflect attention from an embarrassing band name? Make music that’s worse. Less an album, more a 43-minute practical joke, The Scene is one of the worst albums of 2017. EC combine Fisher-Price metalcore with electronic elements that would’ve sounded tired years ago. It’d almost be funny if it wasn’t so confused. The title track calls out ‘bragging little bitches’ before passing the mic to Attila’s Chris Fronzak, whose self-regard is north of Donald Trump’s. The problem isn’t that the album is terrible (though it is), or its lyrics irredeemably stupid (they are), but that it’s BORING. Electronicore isn’t for everyone, but it can be fun. The Scene sounds like a genre that already had its tongue lodged in its cheek, piercing the skin and slobbering over its audience’s face.