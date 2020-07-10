Enuff Z'Nuff's Brainwashed Generation - a band flying high again

Since forming in Chicago in 1984, Enuff Z’Nuff have had a storied career that has seen them labelled hair metal, support Poison and invoke sniggers on Beavis And Butt-Head, while they’ve always insisted on ‘power-pop’ as a better term for their glammy hard rock softened by Cheap Trick harmonies displayed on best-known hits New Thing and Fly High Michelle.

Brainwashed Generation, the band’s fifteenth album, like 2018’s acclaimed Diamond Boy featuring lead vocals by bassist and sole original member Chip Z’Nuff, shows how brazen hair-youngsters can grow old with as much dignity as a man with comedy specs, dyed blond tresses and a spangled military cap can muster.

He’s joined by drummer Dan Hill, guitarists Alex Kane and Tony Stoffregen (guest spots from Ace Frehley, Mike Portnoy and Rick Nielsen’s drummer son Daxx).

Still boasting trademark vocal harmonies, Z’Nuff’s polished, rock-grounded pop gooses ELO, glam silliness and stadium-friendly slowies on Fatal Distraction, I Got My Money Where My Mouth Is and the roistering Drugland Weekend, striking most resonantly when Chip confronts ageing on Strangers In My Head.

Oddly refreshing in these claustrophobic times.