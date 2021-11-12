Emigrate: The Persistence Of Memory is playfully diverse and enormous fun

Quite an apt title for this fourth album from Emigrate, Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe’s side project, given that the original idea was to trawl the archives for material to create a bonus record to complement a vinyl reissue of their first three albums.

Kruspe’s deep dive into his unreleased solo career back catalogue revealed enough worthy tracks for a standalone record featuring songs going way back – to 2001 in the case of Freeze My Mind. Among the nine tracks to emerge blinking into the light of day there are some intriguing ones.

There’s a baffling but great cover of Always On My Mind that recalls Laibach, Hypothetical sounds a bit like an industrialised Kashmir, and You Can’t Run Away could have been a Bond theme put through the electro-rock mill.

Other top tunes rescued from oblivion include the excellent I’m Still Alive (‘I feel it might get loud,’ Kruspe sings – he’s right), the bouncing singalong pop of Come Over, and the sinister Depeche Mode-esque Blood Stained Wedding. Krupse must have had huge fun putting this playfully diverse collection together.