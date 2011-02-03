Elixir: All Hallow’s Eve

Elixir’s history is a long one, distinguished not by achievement, but by a quality as simple and as admirable as perseverance.

They began in 1983, and 27 years and six albums later, still sound exactly the same.

The term Byfordesque, had it ever been coined, might have been so for the vocals of Paul Taylor, a man who sticks to a stoic lyrical line involving hallowed doors, raven’s claws and Daughters Of The Moon. Behind him, naturally, come twin guitars and a thudding rhythm section that on occasion produce a meaty riff, You’re Not Fooling Me being the best example here.

The young Lars Ulrich would have loved them – instead, opportunity never quite knocked. Elixir, though, remain admirably unbowed by fate’s fickle hand.