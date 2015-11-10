Ektomorf: Aggressor

Ektomorf have stuck unwaveringly to their musical guns throughout their career.

For some 20 years now the Hungarians have been cranking out their no-nonsense, Sepultura/Soulfly-influenced brand of groove metal with little or no sign of changing. It will come as no surprise, then, that new album Aggressor is pretty much business as usual.

While an appearance from Cannibal Corpse frontman George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher on Evil By Nature mixes things up, the bulk of what’s on offer here proves to be all so familiar from Zoltán Farkas and co as tracks such as Holocaust and Damnation once again come bounding straight out of the Cavalera playbook.

Indeed, so close is the comparison on opening track proper* I* that you could be forgiven for thinking you were listening to something from the man himself. Original or groundbreaking it’s certainly not. Still, it does its job well enough and fans will lap up every bit.