Edguy: Space Police - Defenders Of The Crown

Following the stripped-down approach employed on 2011’s Age Of The Joker and the latest chapter of his space metal concept project, Avantasia, vocalist Tobias Sammet returns with what he considers Edguy’s heaviest album to date.

Its 10 standalone songs continue the tongue-in-cheek style that the German band have spent 22 years perfecting: power metal imbued with a flavour of Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin and other classic hard rock greats. Although those ‘Whoa-whoa-whoa’ gang-vocal cries soften the blow, Sabre & Torch introduces itself with a riff from the loins of Judas Priest’s Painkiller.

Defenders Of The Crown, Love Tyger, Do Me Like A Caveman and Space Police itself offer superb, rowdy singalong choruses. Edguy have also re-cut one of the most annoying hits of all time, Rock Me Amadeus by Falco.

The special edition adds a song entitled England, Tobias’s open love letter to the land that gave the world Steve Harris and always falls flat on its face at penalty shoot-outs. It’s great stuff.