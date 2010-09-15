Earl Greyhound: Suspicious Package

It’s not the way that Earl Greyhound inhale the aroma of Led Zeppelin, it’s the way the Brooklyn trio exhale that essence along with a potpourri of sometimes incongruous but seldom bland rock fragrances, creating a heady, timeless whiff.

The band’s second album is more expansive than their 2006 debut with bassist Kamara Thomas’s voice more prominent alongside guitarist Matt Whyte and it’s her anguished vocals that heighten the dark, sinewy Shotgun, the album’s best moment.

The other standout track is the thunderous, Zep-meets-Santana Oye Vaya, held together by a driving beat and a powerful hook.

Unfortunately the album winds down with a batch of less memorable ballads and is only saved by three bonus tracks from their debut.