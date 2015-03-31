Dynfari: Vegferð Tímans

The words ‘epic’ and ‘majestic’ are used far too much when talking about the kind of atmospheric black metal that Icelandic duo Dynfari make. But where other bands may suffer under the weight of ambition, Dynfari allow it to flow through their veins and add moments of beauty and clarity to a record that is a major step forward from their first two records.

If Sem Skuggin was gorgeous but didn’t quite hit the heights the band were capable of, Vegferð Tímans suffers none of those glitches. Instead, Dynfari seem to have found themselves and their sound at last.

Ljósid sets the scene; the tranquility that runs through the opener flows throughout Vegferð Tímans, yet allows the band to add melody, harshness and creativity. Sandkorn (Í Stundaglasi Tímans) imbues its landscapes with icy touches while Hafsjór moves with bittersweet grace.

Vegferð Tímans is the sound of a band who’ve taken their time, grown and embraced the changes needed. Dynfari have finally, elegantly arrived./o:p