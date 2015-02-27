Dr. Living Dead!: Crush The Sublime Gods

Whether they’re going off like a pack of nuclear-powered greyhounds with TEAMxDEADx, or getting their stomp on with Eternal Darkness Of The Fucked Up Mind, new album Crush The Sublime Gods unsurprisingly finds Dr. Living Dead! once again worshipping at the altar of Suicidal Tendencies, Kreator, Anthrax and the like.

Indeed, with new vocalist Dr. Mania sounding so scarily like Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna at points, you could be forgiven for thinking that you’re listening to some old tracks from the New York legends at times. So groundbreaking it’s not, but then that’s not really its point.

Yes, they’ve got a stupid name, the monikers of the band members are a bit silly, and the less said about those godawful skull masks the better, yet there is just something about the gusto with which the Swedes go about slamming out their catchy love letters to 80s thrash and hardcore that makes you want to forgive all of that, strap on some Hi Tops and go along for the ride./o:p