Downfall Of Gaia – Atrophy album review

The beauty of Atrophy is found within its boundless energy and connection to the earthier side of BM. Instead of treading the cold wastelands of their Scandic counterparts, this German/US band reach into the US scene, post-rock and to crust and hardcore for the base elements, melding them into a unique sound that is as gorgeous as it is ferocious.

Brood starts the album on delicate structures before fiery vocals cut through the serenity and guitars slice the atmosphere with cascading rhythms. It’s an exciting introduction and Woe follows with a ramping up of melody and anguish. The title track is a devastating barrage that still uplifts as it moves towards finality through gut-wrenching vocals and glimmering shades of hope. Atrophy echoes with despair in its darkest moments, Ephermerol being a case in point, and bittersweet mystery in the softer passages as on Petrichor. The future of black metal has never seemed so bright.