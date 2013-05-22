Dogs D’Amour: Cyber Recordings / Tyla J Pallas: The Devil’s Supper

The former is a four-song EP recorded in the wake of the band’s classic line-up reuniting recently for benefit shows – the first new recordings to feature Tyla, Jo Almeida, Bam and Steve James together since 1990’s Straight??!!.
Given their disparate geographical and career paths since then, it’s perhaps unlikely to be a full-time plan, but in just 15 minutes, mainly on opener Flame Boy (full of piss and vinegar like early 70s Who) and bluesy closer Walk Away (featuring some great slide work by Almeida), the Dogs do conjure tantalising reminders of their former glories. (6⁄10)
Devil’s Supper (7⁄10) is just Tyla (here billed as Tyla J Pallas) pouring out his heart over an acoustic guitar (the only other instrument is a harmonica on The Meaning). First up, All Alone Without Me And You sets a mournful tone, but while love and loss do feature heavily throughout, it’s not all downbeat. Yeah! is a good-time romp and Falling Into The Arms Of Some God is a great piece of anti-religion blues. Best tracks, though, are Bible Black, the haunting In Another Life and poignant closer Ode To Jackie Leven.