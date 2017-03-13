Doctor Livingstone - Triumphus Haeretici album review

SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“7559953d-b477-4f63-abae-affb8b792146” id=“51e6515e-ff5f-4fe0-9502-377ac13caa47”>Triumphus Haeretici doesn’t have the most appealing cover but in Doctor Livingstone’s case, it’s worth suspending judgement because this French project creates a most intriguing and weird black metal/hardcore hybrid. Opener Codex Haeretici is a 16-minute, mind-melting composition that takes in tribal drumming, flickering drones and synthesised dissonance to create an uncomfortable, discordant ambience before the album begins proper with the violent Lux Delenda SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“be4e2fb1-c615-4025-8d5d-34ae3a6b86d9” id=“ddf56460-1f38-49d0-aad2-6c5f87389684”>Est. The contrast is thrilling and the pummelling drums drive the vitriolic darkness forward on inhuman beats and spat-out multiple vocals. SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“19fff435-af07-42dc-a275-b6b3ad685ecc” id=“6971afcb-d655-4cab-b6cc-50baf6b42559”>Triumphus Haeretici has a rabid tone that permeates every movement – whether that’s the spiteful vocals or the coarse edges of the guitars or the fiery drums – but there’s a deliciously tongue-in-cheek vibe bubbling beneath the surface, none more so than in the quizzically named I’ll Have Some More Apple Pie Please. Doctor Livingstone aren’t doing anything by halves here and despite the record exceeding an hour in runtime there’s an incredible amount of fun to be had.