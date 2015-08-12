Diamond Dogs: Quitters And Complainers

Mining the same seam of good-time rock’n’roll as The Quireboys, Sweden’s Diamond Dogs always sound like they’re staggering home from a seriously good party just as the sun is rising.

With this, their 10th long player, they hit their stride from the get go with Runaway Romeo and keep things strutting with practised ease through Silver Star Delight and Back To Babylon, while the laid-back Black Ribbons is dedicated to sax player Magic Gunnarsson who passed away in 2014.

Bonus CD Let’s Have It: Live In Bilbao – a tribute to Gunnarsson – for some reason presents its tunes as 18 distinct tracks instead of a seamless live set, but still crackles with effervescent energy.

