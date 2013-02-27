Devon Allman: Turquoise

Though hardly a newcomer, Devon (son of Gregg) Allman has bided his time – as sideman, with his own band Honeytribe and the excellent Royal Southern Brotherhood – before making this solo debut.

The result is a mature and reflective work, the core power trio of Allman, drummer Yonrico Scott and bassist Myles Weeks grounded in a rich blues funk foundation. A hardened veteran of the road, Allman can let rip with gleeful abandon, as when he duets with Samantha Fish on a stirring recreation of the Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty classic Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.

But it’s the hard-won wisdom accrued from a life on and off the road as a father and devoted family man (Homesick, Turn Off The World) that is his default songwriting posture. Such concerns may veer toward sappy indulgence (Key Lime Pie) but mostly they enrich and deepen the music. An honourable addition to a formidable family tradition.