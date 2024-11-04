"Defences are still a work in progress, but Shadowlight is a must-listen for metalcore fans." Rising Herts crew Defences are evolving in all the right ways on album number three

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Defences have existed for a decade now, and within that time their sound has evolved from its generic metalcore roots as they’ve sought to forge a strong identity of their own. After landing slots at the likes of Burn it Down, Takedown, Turbulence and Download festivals, the band have taken stock of their globe-dominating peers and drawn influence from them to expand their sound for their third full-length.

On Shadowlight, crushing Spiritbox-esque breakdowns combine aggression

with atmosphere, as harsh screams accompany anthemic, singalong choruses reminiscent of Bad Omens and Architects. The contrast of the two vocalists, Cherry Duesbury and William Young, is striking. Cherry’s soaring cleans meet Will’s thrashing screams at various peaks, all enhanced by deep, gritty, chugging guitars and thunderous drum fills. Gold In The Dark features one of the most memorable choruses on the record, with lyrics that gallop along with the propulsive beat. It’s followed by Perish, which shifts towards a more malicious tone without diminishing their softer parts.

Where Defences provide scope and variation, they can occasionally lean too heavily on tried and tested formulas, with the chorus/verse/ breakdown conventions of Breathe It In and The Almost verging on repetitive. Thankfully, they’re saved by exceptionally strong melodic sections and the use of synths. Inspirit highlights the band’s ability to slow things down and try something different, with its ballad-like structure and moody vocals.

Shadowlight is Defences’ strongest release yet, and it’s encouraging to see the band continue to learn from their previous outings. There’s a maturity and cohesiveness to their sound that they’ve fallen just shy of with previous releases. Defences are still a work in progress, but Shadowlight is a must-listen for fans of metalcore and adjacent genres.

Shadowlight is out this Friday, November 8, via Long Branch