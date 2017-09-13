Death Angel & Warbringer at Underworld, London

Tonight Camden is about to witness two bands who have more than met their match in each other – in a packed Underworld on Bloodstock weekend, no less. First up are the sickeningly talented WARBRINGER [8], who quickly turn the venue into one big circlepit as they deftly slay their way through a fast and brutal set – the highlight being the spine-tingling When The Guns Fell Silent – with crisp shredding and hefty riffs culminating in the electrifying Combat Shock. When it’s time for Bay Area thrash veterans Death Angel [9], like Warbringer, it takes very little time for the audience to mobilise. Father Of Lies and the excellent Lost from last year’s The Evil Divide album go down just as well as old favourite Kill As One. Frontman Mark Osegueda thrives off fan interaction, joking around when he introduces The Moth as “our moth song”, closing a near-perfect set that’s ferocious, rebellious and joyful in the way that only classic metal can be.