Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin Play And Sing The Songs Of Big Bill Broonzy

Veteran Californian bluesmen Dave and Phil Alvin, alumni of the respected 80s band the Blasters, collaborate on this album

It’s been 30 years since the Alvins wielded a guitar together and expectation has been high among their fans. This will be rewarded by Common Ground, an energetic, heartfelt tribute to the late blues giant.

Broonzy’s Chicago-style electric blues appears in suitably amped-up form on I Feel So Good, complete with squealing solos, while the tempo drops to mellower levels on Key To The Highway and Stuff They Call Money, both loaded with authentic banjo and blues harp tones. Upbeat workouts recharge the songs, all at least 60 years old, with refreshing vigour. Proof that great music doesn’t lose its edge when it’s done right.

Via Yep Roc