Danny Fields: My Ramones

When Danny Fields signed on to co-manage the Ramones with a $2,000 loan from his mother, he may well have wondered just what he was getting himself in to.

Fortunately for everyone, he took along a camera to document what happened over the next two years. Limited to just 1,300 copies, this lavish and thoughtfully designed book captures every pivotal moment of the Queens quartet’s early career, some of which are now the stuff of rock legend.

Fields was on hand to capture the group’s bow at CBGB, a set that lasted all of 17 minutes. He was also there to capture the band at Camden’s Roundhouse – included here is a beautiful picture of Joey Ramone on the steps of the then-ramshackle venue’s front steps – the point at which New York came calling and only moments before London came calling back.