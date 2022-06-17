Dan Reed Network's new album is funky, dripping with melody, and a joy to hear

Dan Reed Network’s sixth studio album, their third since re-forming in 2012, gets the band very close to ’89 signature album Slam. In short, funk-rock dripping with melody. And for long-term fans it’s a joy to hear.

The quintet is 80 per cent the same as the one that split in 1993, but with co-producer Rob Daiker (who has worked with Reed since his 2010 solo album Coming Up For Air) on keyboards and more.

Guitarist Brion James is, as ever, the lynchpin, mixing it up with riffs that span from dancefloor magnets (Pretty Karma, Supernova, Homegrown, Stumble) to the super-heavy (The Ghost Inside, Starlight – written by Reed as a homage to AC/DC – and Unfuck My World).

I See Angels (credited solely to James) takes a mellower turn, while the title tack has some dub-step elements plus brass. Rest assured that Dan Reed Network are close to the top of their game here.