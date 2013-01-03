D.O.A.: We Come In Peace

Pioneers of hardcore punk, D.O.A. haven’t lost their lust for life or leftist politics. We Come In Peace is uncompromisingly pissed off with just about everything establishment-related, and while this is realised with varying degrees of success, there’s much to be enjoyed here.

Bring Out Your Dead rivals Monty Python’s Holy Grail in its battiness, yet this and hardcore shades elsewhere (see He’s Got A Gun) create a cut-throat impact. Had this head-kicking-in factor been sustained throughout, this record would have wielded a fiercely meaty punch.

As it is, the floppier notions of “changing” and “rearranging” of Lost Souls, and the flailing likes of We’re Bloodied But Unbowed (seriously, no band as ‘blarrghh-punk!’ as D.O.A. should attempt to enunciate that through song) lessen the impact. Still, in moments of pure aggression and vivacity, We Come In Peace makes a ball-grabbing statement.