Corbu - Crayon Soul album review

You can tell Flaming Lips/Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann was at the controls for this debut album from the New York-based duo: he gives the music his trademark bright, busy feel, such that, according to Corbu mainman Jonathan Graves, every day in the studio “was like Christmas morning – we’d go listen and our songs would be full of new gifts. It felt like he took every song and made it the 3D version.” It’s mainly Graves’ show, though. He designed the artwork and wrote the songs with his musical other half, Amanda Scott.

He plays most of the instruments (apart from the synths, which are Scott’s domain) and sings, using his light, airy voice to convey juvenile glee. The results are woozy, euphoric electronica with soaring melodies and an emotional undertow. On Crayon Soul, Graves’ intention was to “find a way back to a childlike and joyous mental state”, and he largely succeeds. But it’s not all kids’ stuff: Prism – based on a reggaeton rhythm – is about psychedelic drugs and the changes they can effect, while Neon Hallway, with its lush New Order chords, is a love song. Really, this is a record that electronic music fans of any age can appreciate.