Colin Bass: At Wild End

A mainstay of Camel since 1984, Colin Bass also pioneered world music with 3 Mustaphas 3 and also as Sabah Habas Mustapha.

His parallel solo career now sees him find inspiration in the breathtaking landscapes around his Conwy Valley home, near Snowdonia. Recording at his own Wild End studios and Bryn Derwen establishment in Bethesda, Bass was joined by Camel bandmates Andrew Latimer and Dave Stewart, Mustaphas muckers and local luminaries too in creating his third solo album under his own name, which was funded by fans. The set finds him in fine fettle as he unfurls lustrous ballads and edgier rockers, delivered with real wit and subtle panache as he reflects on his surroundings and past musical adventures. The ballads are where his unfettered muse finds its wings and soars, although the mood on We Are One and desolately poignant Waiting For Someone is introverted and reflective. At times the rich harmonies and instrumental tapestries recall Brian Wilson’s late 60s creations, albeit grounded in rural North Wales rather than California beaches. The epic title track closes a lovely set which bears repeated listenings, regardless of the view from your own window.