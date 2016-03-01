Church Of Misery: And Then There Were None

From chilling accounts of the studious execution style of Dennis Rader to the blunt-force bludgeon of Peter Sutcliffe, Church Of Misery, from The Land Of The Rising Sunn O))), have honed a significant niche in the international doom scene over the years.

The Japanese act’s lengthy reign of terror hasn’t been without upheaval, however, as multiple lineup changes have occurred since their mid-90s inception. Impressively, these shifts haven’t affected their core sound of Sabbathian groove and intense proto-metal stomp, and the latest reshuffle for their sixth album happens to be advantageous and impactful.

Joining sole founding member/bassist Tatsu Mikami are members of Blood Farmers and Earthride alongside vocalist Scott Carlson. His Dorrianesque croak adds a lethal dimension to COM’s viscera-sodden doom- boogie, and the rest of the band match his homicidal intentions blow for bloody blow.

The outcome is a sadistic collection of serial killer-centred songs that hack straight through bone.