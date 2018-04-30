Chris Squire - Fish Out Of Water box set review

Chris Squire - Fish Out Of Water Limited edition deluxe box set containing 2CD, 2DVD, replica gatefold vinyl with poster and two 7-inch singles. CDs include a new stereo mix by Jakko Jakszyk along with a remastered stereo mix by Paschal Byrne with four bonus tracks: Lucky Seven & Silently Falling, and Run With The Fox and Return Of The Fox by Squire and Alan White – which appear on CD for the first time. Order from Amazon

Until his death in 2015, Chris Squire was the only member of Yes to play on every one of their 21 studio recordings. Little wonder, then, that he found time to make only one truly great album outside the band. Fish Out Of Water is it – prog rock with a human touch.

Squire sings brilliantly (like Jon Anderson in places), and utilises the talents of Yes-mates Patrick Moraz and Bill Bruford, saxophonist Mel Collins and guitarist/orchestrator Andrew Pryce Jackson, among others, to deliver a masterpiece that sounds like Yes at their best.

The album was re-released in 2007, but this new reissue is so much more: two CDs, two DVDs (the bonus content of 11 years ago), a 180g vinyl gatefold LP, seven-inch singles of Lucky Seven and Squire’s Run With The Fox Christmas 2007 release, extensive sleeve notes and more. There’s also a two-CD version that gathers all the box-set’s music: the original mix remastered plus a reboot by King Crimson’s Jakko Jaksyk that has brought out many interesting textures, particularly in the 15-minute Safe (Canon Song).

Not only is this the best solo album by any member of Yes – better even than Rick Wakemen’s Six Wives – it’s also the best album Yes didn’t make. Just wonderful.

CD1: Fish Out of Water - New stereo mix

Hold Out Your Hand

You By My Side

Silently Falling

Luck Seven

Safe (Canon Song)



CD2: Fish Out Of Water - Original 1975 mix

Hold Out Your Hand

You By My Side

Silently Falling

Luck Seven

Safe (Canon Song)

Lucky Seven (Single version)

Silently Falling (Single version)

Run With The Fox (Squire & White)

Return Of The Fox (Squire & White)

DVD1: Fish Out Of Water 5.1 surround sound mix/stereo mix/remastered stereo mix

Hold Out Your Hand

You By My Side

Silently Falling

Luck Seven

Safe (Canon Song)

DVD2

Fish Out Of Water 1975 promotional film, ft Hold Out Your Hand and You By My Side

Interview with Chris Squire by Jon Kirkman

Fish Out Of Water audio commentary with Chris Squire

LP

Hold Out Your Hand

You By My Side

Silently Falling

Luck Seven

Safe (Canon Song)

7-inch singles

Lucky Seven b/w Silently Falling

Run With The Fox b/w Return Of The Fox