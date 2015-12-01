Charlie Musselwhite – “I Ain’t Lyin’...”

Legendary blues harpist Charlie Musselwhite has always seemed more at home lighting up a stage than playing in the studio. Thus, it’s no surprise that “I Ain’t Lyin’…”, his follow-up to the Grammy- nominated Juke Joint Chapel, would also feature the bluesman in a live setting, backed by a crackerjack band that features underrated guitarist Matt Stubbs.

Musselwhite isn’t reinventing the genre here, just kicking out a mesmerising, high-energy set of old-school blues, with the album-opening Good Blues Tonight welcoming the listener to the party. A cover of Elmore James’ Done Somebody Wrong features wailing harp and Stubbs’ great guitar tone, while the familiar Cristo Redentor offers a dynamic instrumental showcase for both Musselwhite’s mournful playing and the band’s subtle flourishes.

It’s a solid collection of live performances, and evidence that when it comes to the blues, Charlie ain’t lyin’.