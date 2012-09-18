Cauldron: Tomorrow's Lost

We’ve all got to grow up sometime. Try to buy a copy of The Beano in your local shop when you’re 47 and all you’re going to get is your name on a register; timing is key. After two previous albums of solid NWOTM that, while never a piss-taking pastiche, did include tracks such as Chained Up In Chains and Making Noise And Drinking Beer, Canadian trio Cauldron have done exactly that – they’ve grown up. A little bit.

And they’ve timed it perfectly. Don’t be mistaken, it’s not like Tomorrow’s Lost is some sort of orchestral-backed concept LP based around Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, there are still plenty of punchy, Maiden-esque trad metal bullets like Burning Fortune, but with several tracks over five minutes, such as opener Tomorrow’s Lost (Sun Will Fall), and with vocalist Jason Decay having dropped his attack down a register or two for all but the briefest moments, it adds to the darker feel of their most accomplished effort to date.