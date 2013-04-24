Bring Me The Horizon: Sempiternal

It’s easy to be blinded by the scenester fashion aspect of a band like BMTH. But after emerging as arrogant kids back in 2004, they’ve grown into their own tattooed skins on their fourth album.

While the angst of old is here in spades (‘I can’t drown my demons, they know how to swim,’ rasps frontman Oli Sykes on Can You Feel My Heart), but there’s a new gothic doom and electronic experimentation cutting through the metal riffs, And The Snakes Start To Sing displaying a love of Nine Inch Nails.

Sykes, meanwhile, has found the confidence to strip his voice back to a soft, cracked croak when the songs demand it, making BMTH sound more genuine, dramatic and emotional than they ever have before.