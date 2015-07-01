Bonnie Raitt & Lowell George: Ultrasonic Studios 1972

Sometimes the stars align themselves perfectly to provide fans with some great music. Case in point, Ultrasonic Studios 1972, a vintage FM radio broadcast featuring Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat’s Lowell George and bluesman John Hammond.

The 15 casual performances captured on tape represent the sound of American roots music in the early 70s.

Raitt’s set consists mostly of songs from her Give It Up album, and she brings the blues to Chris Smither’s Love Me Like A Man and heartbreak to Love Has No Pride, her lively guitar backed by George’s stellar fretwork and bassist Freebo’s rhythmic foundation.

George demurred when asked to perform Willin', instead introducing the devastating A Apolitical Blues, his wailing vocals and bluesy guitar complimented by Hammond's raging harp, while Hammond's set includes electrifying covers of Muddy Waters and Elmore James. All three deliver timeless performances.