Blood Of Kingu: Dark Star On The Right Horn Of The Crescent Moon

Blood Of Kingu are led by Drudkh mainman Roman Saenko – contributing vocals, guitar

In such an insanely incestuous scene, it’s perhaps unsurprising that anyone familiar with Ukranian extreme metal will find some musical familiarities in this opus. Indeed, the somewhat lengthily titled Dark Star On The Right Horn Of The Crescent Moon does initially come off as derivative, but it takes considerable time to reveal its more unique qualities, the wall of relatively atonal sound proving hard to penetrate. Truly, this is a record that demands both patience and volume, but when granted these two gifts, it eventually proves itself a worthy and deeply immersive experience. Dense and with death metal overtones aplenty, this is black metal that walks the fine line between monotony and invigoration. Background music it most certainly is not.

Via Season Of Mist