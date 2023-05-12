Black Spiders' comeback album is an effervescent love letter to rock’n’roll at its most joyous and uncomplicated

Can’t Die, Won’t Die is a wonder web of rock’n’roll thrills from South Yorkshire’s comeback kids, Black Spiders

By Emma Johnston
( Classic Rock )
published
Black Spiders - Can't Die, Won't Die cover art
(Image: © Spinefarm)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The return of Sheffield’s Black Spiders in 2020 should really have been met with mass celebration, champagne corks popping (or at least a few lager cans cracking open) and whoops of delight throughout the land, because during their initial decade-long run they proved themselves to be one of the most reliably fun bands on the UK live circuit. 

Wasting none of the momentum of their self-titled comeback album a couple of years ago, Can’t Die, Won’t Die is an effervescent love letter to rock’n’roll at its most joyous and uncomplicated. 

There’s a cheeky nod to Faith No More’s Be Aggressive on Destroyer, and an outbreak of shimmering, T.Rex-perfumed glam rock on Make Me Bleed – tasty Easter eggs hidden in among starbursts of gleaming, old-school metal riffs and timeless, feel-good hard rock attitude, tongue-in-cheek humour and a sense of togetherness that brings the boundless energy of their live shows right into the heart of the home. 

This is just the shot of positivity we’re all crying out for.

Emma Johnston

Emma has been writing about music for 25 years, and is a regular contributor to Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and Louder. During that time her words have also appeared in publications including Kerrang!, Melody Maker, Select, The Blues Magazine and many more. She is also a professional pedant and grammar nerd and has worked as a copy editor on everything from film titles through to high-end property magazines. In her spare time, when not at gigs, you’ll find her at her local stables hanging out with a bunch of extremely characterful horses.