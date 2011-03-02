Black Butterfly: Into The Exosphere

Given that Into The Exosphere has a ring of cosy familiarity, yet also somehow sounds strangely oblique, it’s perfectly logical that Black Butterfly were formed from the ashes of a tribute band.

With the engaging vocals of Chris Rees, the Swansea four-piece appear to have one foot planted in the melodic hard rock territory of Def Leppard and Tyketto, while daring to gaze lovingly (and jealously) towards stadium-conquering modern rock outfits such as Muse.

Black Butterfly’s choruses are nimble, compact and memorable, accompanied by the economical yet clinically effective guitar work of Scott Tancock.

From the rousing Tears Of The Sun to the overblown Into The Exosphere II (The Return), this self-financed debut may be flawed by the occasional slip-up but it suggests there something interest to come.