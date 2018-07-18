Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World album review

We Already Lost The World 1. We Count So We Don't Have To Listen

2. Love Is Political

3. We Vs. Us

4. Remember Us Better Than We Are

5. I Don't Dance

6. 15-38

7. Triste Sire

8. Morning

9. Fossils Buy from Amazon

We’ve been waiting six years for Birds In Row to release their second bout of emotional destruction, and We Already Lost The World has left us quivering on the floor covered in tears and bruises.

Exorcising every single demon in the band’s collective pitch-black psyche, this is an album of heartache and anguish, exploring a well of human emotion so deep you can almost hear their broken heart bleeding onto the microphone.

Hitched to nothing resembling a discernible chorus, the lyrics read like poetry, rich in imagery and metaphor; this is not nonsensical, macho chest-beating, it’s intelligent, poignant art.

From Triste Sire’s intense, sub-two-minute stream of consciousness to the expansive ode to narcissism, Remember Us Better Than We Are, to the chaotic album highlight, I Don’t Dance, this downward spiral changes pace and weight at every turn. Never has misery sounded so good.