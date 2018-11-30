Billybio: Feed The Fire album review

If you’re a fan of hardcore then it’s hard not to be a fan of Billy Graziadei: a pioneer in the genre with Biohazard. But with respect comes high expectations for his first solo album.

Thankfully, Billy pulls no punches; from political opener Freedom’s Never Free, Feed The Fire burns with an intensity to rival as any of his previous work.

The album bulldozes along, barely pausing for breath. It doesn’t sound a million miles from his day job in places, but there are still surprises, like the ace Enemy with its tribal beats and shades of Jello Biafra at his best. Great stuff.

For Fans Of: Biohazard, Blood For Blood, Agnostic Front