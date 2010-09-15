Big Num: From Monkeys Came Man, From Man Came Me

It’s easy to get hung up on the fact that Big Num sound like 1970s AC/DC – a lot. But delve beneath the surface, and you find a band who do this because it’s what comes naturally.

No huge claims need be made about how the young British foursome are gonna change the face of rock. That’s not what they’re about, nor what they aspire to do.

But if you enjoy the idea of a band who sound like they should be playing on the bill with The Pirates at the Hope & Anchor in 1977, then you’ll get what’s going on here.

No frills, just straight-down-the-line souped-up boogie. And enough choruses to ensure the songs are more than window dressing.