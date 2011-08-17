Biffy Clyro: Live At Wembley

Two things are apparent about Biffy Clyro’s ascension from underground outsiders to arena fillers.

Firstly, for the blood, sweat and tears they’ve shed, they deserve every single moment of it. Let’s not forget that little more than a half decade ago some of the band were taking day jobs between tours to survive. Secondly – and perhaps inevitably – they’ve smoothed away those awkward post-hardcore, prog and math-rock inspired edges that made them appealing to some.

Live albums can be disappointing – a second-hand account of a great night out that you missed. Yet with an arsenal of anthems Biffy Clyro pull it off. Their most renowned moments (the downbeat Many Of Horror and Folding Stars) are the least interesting here.

It’s bombast that Biffy do best and heads down, tops off, riff-heavy tunes like That Golden Rule, Glitter And Trauma and Saturday Superhouse shine brightest here, while the epic orchestration of Living Is A Problem… shows exactly why Simon Neil was Britain’s highest earning songwriter in 2010.

They may operate in the mainstream now, but Biffy remain vital.