Benighted: Brutalive The Sick

The general consensus may be that death metal isn’t exactly tailor-made for live albums but Benighted are the exception that proves the rule.

Late bloomers – it took them a few albums to escape the symphonic black metal maze of their early albums and really find their niche – they’ve been on a roll since 2007’s Icon album. This set, recorded last August practically at home at the Sylak outdoor festival in France, drives home this point even further.

Solely dedicated to their last three albums, almost half of these 13 tracks are taken from their last studio offering, Carnivore Sublime. If the between-song banter will be lost to those who don’t speak French, Brutalive The Sick is a document that truly reflects not only Julien Truchan’s uncanny vocal performance but also how tight and intense the band as a whole are live. It’s an even bigger feat knowing that two of their longtime members quit two months prior and that this was their new lead guitarist’s first ever gig with them.

Via Season Of Mist