By Essi Berelian
( Classic Rock )
published
Beaux Gris Gris and the Apocalypse Hot Nostalgia Radio - Hot Nostalgia Radio cover art
(Image: © Grow Vision)

Essentially a rootsy blues band at heart, Beaux Gris Gris and the Apocalypse enjoy nothing more than defying expectations and genre boundaries, and so it is with Hot Nostalgia Radio

Four years in the making, chief songwriters Greta Valenti (vocals) and Robin Davey (guitar) go pretty much wherever they want across these 14 tracks. 

For hard-rocking blues look no further than blazing opener Oh Yeah!, Wild Woman and Satisfy Your Queen; Middle of the Night and Sad When I’m Dancing throw some classic 60s soul into the mix, before we take a country detour with Penny Paid Rockstar and finish with a bit of Cajun/zydeco-influenced rock’n’roll on Let’s Ride and Mama Cray, the latter duo a big nod to Valenti’s Louisiana roots. 

Valenti’s vocal prowess is simply extraordinary throughout and the writing chemistry with Davey is undeniable. Hot Nostalgia Radio is a bit of a tour de force, really.

