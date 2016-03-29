Beastwars: The Death Of All Things

Beastwars have been regarded as one of metal’s best kept secrets, and if there’s any justice in the world their latest opus should help the New Zealand bruisers shrug off their ‘plucky contenders’ label and take their place among the heavyweights.

The final chapter of their self-described “post-apocalyptic trilogy”, The Death Of All Things ends their story on a high, full of sky-cracking guitars, glorious grooves and hellacious hooks.

Matt Hyde’s glass-gargling vocals are a mix of Lemmy and Jesus Lizard’s David Yow, and he plays the role of riff-worshipping preacher man with aplomb on Disappear and Some Sell Their Souls.

The folked-up, acoustic guitar and flute-driven, Wicker Man soundtrack-aping The Devil Took Her is a gamble that pays off and the Children Of The Grave-indebted boogie of Black Days and metal-infused, Kyuss-tinged blues of Call To The Mountain and Devils Of Last Night are diabolically good.