Bachman & Turner: Live At The Roseland Ballroom, NYC

f fans of Bachman-Turner Overdrive were thrilled when guitarist Randy Bachman and bassist CF Turner reconnected to perform some old classics back in 2010, the ensuing self-titled debut from Bachman & Turner caused even greater celebrations still.

Although both protagonists are now pushing 70, their voices remain strong ’n’ grizzled, and neither had lost the knack of composing anthemic yet sturdily built hard-rock anthems – music for lumberjack shirt-wearing truck drivers, if you will.

This durable double set focuses mainly upon BTO-era perennials such as You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet, Takin’ Care Of Business and Sledgehammer, though the newer likes of Rollin’ Along, That’s What It Is and Slave To The Rhythm are not to be sniffed at.