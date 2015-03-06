AudioPlastik: In The Head Of A Maniac

It’s been a long time coming but AudioPlastik’s debut is finally here.

If you missed the news story in last month’s Prog, this is the new side-project from Dec Burke (ex-Frost*/Darwin’s Radio), Simon Andersson (ex-Pain Of Salvation) and Threshold’s Richard West. And what a project it is. Cinematic with equal helpings of pop, EDM and metal, In The Head Of A Maniac is ambitious and packed full of surprises. Across each of the 13 tracks, West shapes Andersson’s metal and symphonic influences into beautiful piano lines, giving the album a strong, modern, European prog flavour in places, but it’s Burke’s melodic, ‘poppy’ vocals that give it a truly British slant. Standout tracks include Bulletproof with its math-rock riffs, melodic harmonies and dubstep interval, and the regal World Of Wonder, which proffers a more classic metal approach with a well-judged measure of neo balancing things out. There are softer moments too, such as ballads It Matters So Much and Leave Me Here, complete with majestic piano. AudioPlastik offer something different from Bad Elephant Music’s current roster. If you’re looking for neo with a modern twist, don’t miss this.