Attack Vertical: The Great Waste

There’s certainly nothing neutral about Swiss metallers Attack Vertical.

Merging melodic, Gothenburg-style guitar work with the guttural, concrete-heavy weight of modern deathcore is hardly a new idea, but they pull it off in admirable style, thanks in no part to pure commitment and a breakneck pace.

Listening to the frantic Architect can make you feel dizzy as you try to keep up with their ever-swinging pendulum of hypnotic and catchy riffs, not to mention the rhythmic battering ram of the double bass drum kick.

It’s passionately delivered yet familiar stuff. The Great Waste often feels like a good Heaven Shall Burn tribute act, and the band’s love and reverence for this sound compels them to stick too closely to its formula to offer up something original. Step out on their own and Attack Vertical could be a band with an exciting future.