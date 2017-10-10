Antiversum - Cosmos Comedenti album review

The debut full-length release from this Switzerland-based entity, Cosmos Comedenti is both a devastating statement of intent and a record that is very much of the moment. A crushing amalgamation of death and black metal (not to mention a touch of doom, too, given the occasionally crawling and torturous pacing) the tracks here are utterly dark, dense and nightmarish – perhaps apt, given that their demo was entitled Total Vacuum and featured what appeared to be a black hole upon its cover. It might be a little literal, but that metaphor stands up well, the music here still a swirling mass where melody is rare and occult overtones appear relatively plentiful. Overpowering and immersive, the deep vocals and foreboding guitars prove utterly hypnotic, the percussion mostly unrelenting in its bombardment. This sort of thing is rather on trend right now and these guys do it well, so expect to hear more from this lot.