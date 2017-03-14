Antimatter - Live Between The Earth & Clouds DVD review

After 19 years, Antimatter have finally released their first live DVD. In spite of collaborations with members of Anathema and having played with Marillion, the Brits’ wistful work still remains an insider’s secret. That should change with this CD/DVD combo.

Filmed in March 2015 at Holland’s De Boerderij, a venue that frontman Mick Moss describes as their “second home”, the footage serves as both a souvenir of The Judas Tour and essential viewing for anyone who hasn’t managed to catch the band in concert yet. Antimatter’s previous two live albums have been pleasurable snapshots of their musical career, but Live… captures them at their very best. The package focuses mostly on modern material with emphasis on their latest album The Judas Table, but there are a few older numbers too, including a passionate performance of Leaving Eden and their version of Welcome To The Machine. The multi-camera action is slick and the audio is crystal clear (it’s been co-produced by Anathema’s Daniel Cardoso), although some bonus interviews or backstage footage would have also been welcome. Lack of frills aside, this live recording is well worth the wait as an introduction to these unsung heroes-in-waiting.