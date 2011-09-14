Andy Bown: Unfinished Business

This may be Andy Bown’s sixth solo album, but it’s his first in 30 years. His Status Quo duties have kept him pretty busy, mind.

Unfinished Business is what you might expect from a 60-something bloke who’s enjoyed his life as a rock musician and has a studio to potter around in.

His serviceable if unspectacular songs are livened up with a witty lyrical style that draws you in, particularly on When The Lights Went On, a list of some of his career highlights; Tick My Box, another list of some of life’s little pleasures; and the kitchen-sink drama Rubber Gloves.

If only he’d worked on his voice to make it as engaging as his words.