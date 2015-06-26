Andrew Skeet: Finding Time

Once a member of The Divine Comedy, Andrew Skeet is the man behind the beautiful strings of The Pineapple Thief.

He’s collaborated with ex-Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, he’s arranged music for many other films, and he’s worked extensively with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Now, on his own terms, Skeet joins Sony Classical with a beautiful work of modern classical stylings. He may have found his professional mojo in this heady sphere, but as Finding Time shows, he’s interested in a much wider range of music. Interesting beats work their way into the warm, crystal-clear piano of Changing Lines, and rich woodwind morphs through avant-garde minimalism in Pursuing The Horizon. His extensive film CV is patently clear in the layered, moody likes of Taking Off – songs that subtly seem to tell stories of their own, evoking darkened rural period settings and emotional conflict. And those strings – tear-jerking proof that the violin can be the most exquisite instrument in the world. All said and done, Finding Time is a stirring, modern marriage of orchestral and cinematic strokes. Highly recommended.