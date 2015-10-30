AndersonPonty Band: Better Late Than Never

The proceeds of a $95,000 Kickstarter campaign rented Aspen’s 500-capacity Wheeler Opera House for a week’s rehearsals before recording (and filming for the deluxe version’s DVD) this album live – then stripping out the audience noise to give a uniquely vibrant sound.

The band are all Jean Luc Ponty alumni and the jazz-rock violinist is fabulous throughout, but Jon Anderson dominates, even as the two legends’ CVs are feathered into new songs.

The 14-song set reworks five Yes tunes: Owner Of A Lonely Heart, a horribly reggae-fied Time And A Word, Wonderous Stories, And You And I (curtailed at three minutes) and Roundabout. Ponty comes to the fore on Infinite Mirage/Soul Eternal and Renaissance Of The Sun but Anderson’s I See You Messenger trumps all in this for-fans-only liaison.